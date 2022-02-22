Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Body

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $99.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. Bank of America increased their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

