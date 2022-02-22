Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Body

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.0% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 47,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.59 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

