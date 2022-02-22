Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Body

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 810,042 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.2% during the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

