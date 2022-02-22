Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Body

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 367,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

