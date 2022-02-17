Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 31,382 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,995,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

