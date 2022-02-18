Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 138,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

