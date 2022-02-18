Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,211 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average of $147.50. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $112.75 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.83.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).