Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 62.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 262.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 72.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $366.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).