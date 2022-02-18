Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth $5,786,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 518.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Ingredion by 2.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 49.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 60,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $596,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $88.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 152.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

