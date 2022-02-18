Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 28,707 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,707 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Allstate by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $122.64 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $102.57 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average is $123.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

