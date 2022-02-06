Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.78 and a 200-day moving average of $157.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

