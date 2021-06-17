Corning Inc (GLW): Price Now Near $39.87; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GLW

Currently, GLW's price is down $-0.17 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. It's been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GLW has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you're a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

GLW ranks 23rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Steel Works Etc stocks.

GLW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GLW’s price is down $-0.48 (-1.2%) from the day prior. GLW has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GLW’s price action over the past 90 days.