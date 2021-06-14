Corning Inc (GLW): Price Now Near $41.52; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GLW

Currently, GLW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.35 (-0.84%) from the hour prior. GLW has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

GLW ranks 40th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Steel Works Etc stocks.

GLW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GLW’s price is down $-1.64 (-3.8%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GLW’s price action over the past 90 days.