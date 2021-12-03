Corpbanca (ITCB): Price Now Near $3.1; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ITCB

At the time of this writing, ITCB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (2.31%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row ITCB has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, ITCB ranks 77th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ITCB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ITCB’s price is down $-0.04 (-1.3%) from the day prior. ITCB has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows ITCB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ITCB: Daily RSI Analysis For ITCB, its RSI is now at 16.

ITCB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

