Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC): Price Now Near $27.7; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OFC

At the time of this writing, OFC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (-0.02%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as OFC has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, OFC ranks 68th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

OFC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, OFC’s price is up $0.11 (0.4%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< OFC: Daily RSI Analysis For OFC, its RSI is now at 58.3333.

OFC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market