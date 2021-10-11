Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC): Price Now Near $28.01; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OFC

At the time of this writing, OFC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as OFC has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

OFC ranks 114th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

OFC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, OFC’s price is up $0.06 (0.21%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< OFC: Daily RSI Analysis For OFC, its RSI is now at 95.6522.

OFC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

