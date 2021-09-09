Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC): Price Now Near $28.44; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OFC

At the time of this writing, OFC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.11%) from the hour prior. OFC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, OFC ranks 178th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

OFC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, OFC’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.59%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows OFC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< OFC: Daily RSI Analysis OFC’s RSI now stands at 66.

OFC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

