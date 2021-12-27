Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR): Price Now Near $22.38; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CRSR

At the time of this writing, CRSR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.53%) from the hour prior. CRSR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Computers stocks, CRSR ranks 33rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CRSR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CRSR’s price is up $0.1 (0.43%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CRSR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Corsair Gaming Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For CRSR, its RSI is now at 100.

CRSR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

