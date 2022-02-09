Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Barclays

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.22.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $48.29.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

