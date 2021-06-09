Costar Group Inc (CSGP): Price Now Near $850.88; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CSGP

Currently, CSGP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.45 (0.05%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CSGP has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CSGP ranks 5th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

CSGP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CSGP’s price is up $5.35 (0.63%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CSGP has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Costar Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.