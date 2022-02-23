CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSGP. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of CSGP opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9,675.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

