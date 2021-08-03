Coupa Software Inc (COUP): Price Down $-3.45 (-1.58)% Over Past Day, Down $-3.59 (-1.65)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for COUP

This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

COUP ranks 360th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

COUP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, COUP’s price is down $-3.45 (-1.58%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Coupa Software Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< COUP: Daily RSI Analysis COUP’s RSI now stands at 22.2944.

COUP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

