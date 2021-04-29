Coupa Software Inc (COUP): Price Now Near $265.25; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for COUP

At the time of this writing, COUP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.46 (-0.92%) from the hour prior. COUP has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

COUP ranks 355th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

COUP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, COUP’s price is down $-8.91 (-3.25%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows COUP’s price action over the past 90 days.

