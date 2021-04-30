Coupa Software Inc (COUP): Price Now Near $275.55; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for COUP

At the time of this writing, COUP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $5.02 (1.86%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that COUP has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

COUP ranks 6th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

COUP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, COUP’s price is up $6.26 (2.33%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows COUP’s price action over the past 90 days.

