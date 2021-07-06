Coupa Software Inc (COUP): Price Up $9.9 (3.74)% Over Past Day, Up $5.31 (1.97)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for COUP

At the time of this writing, COUP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $5.31 (1.97%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that COUP has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

COUP ranks 12th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

COUP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, COUP’s price is up $9.9 (3.74%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as COUP has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Coupa Software Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.