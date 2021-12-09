Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $186.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.43.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $172.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.76. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $161.56 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

