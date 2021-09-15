Coursera Inc (COUR): Price Up $0.29 (0.77)% Over Past Day, Up $0.02 (0.05)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for COUR

At the moment, COUR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.05%) from the hour prior. COUR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on COUR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

COUR ranks 153rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

COUR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, COUR’s price is up $0.29 (0.77%) from the day prior. COUR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows COUR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< COUR: Daily RSI Analysis COUR’s RSI now stands at 78.5714.

COUR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market