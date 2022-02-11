Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Coursera’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Coursera updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Coursera stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. Coursera has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.94.

In related news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,297.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coursera by 478.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 240,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coursera by 470.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 196,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Coursera by 247.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Coursera by 478.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

