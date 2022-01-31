Court Place Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 110,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,360,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP opened at $245.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.73. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

