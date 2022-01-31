Court Place Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,428,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $572.03 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $225.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $625.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $593.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

