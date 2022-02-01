Court Place Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $389.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.47 and a 200-day moving average of $354.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

