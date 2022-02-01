Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,175,000 after acquiring an additional 346,251 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.76. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

