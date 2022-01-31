Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 2,990 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $75.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

