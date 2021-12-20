Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Up 27.1% in November

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $37.90. 36,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,827. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

