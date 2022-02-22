Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) vs. First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Head to Head Contrast

Body

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and First Watch Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $2.82 billion 1.10 $254.51 million $4.94 26.82 First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.66 -$49.68 million N/A N/A

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 1 7 2 0 2.10 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus price target of $151.63, indicating a potential upside of 14.43%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $25.55, indicating a potential upside of 65.48%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Profitability

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 3.96% 22.21% 5.51% First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.