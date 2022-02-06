Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 43.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $594.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $621.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

