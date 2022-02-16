Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,017 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

General Electric stock opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.94. General Electric has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

