Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $157,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $478.23 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $450.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $479.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

