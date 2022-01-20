Creative Planning Buys 19,236 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,867,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,775,000 after acquiring an additional 739,472 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,090,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,145,000 after buying an additional 72,395 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $33.54.

