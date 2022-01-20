Creative Planning Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $277.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.46. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $238.04 and a 52 week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).