Creative Planning Takes Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of III. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth $60,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $6.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

