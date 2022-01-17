Creative Planning Trims Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Creative Planning reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,550,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,191,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,954.93.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,122.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.13 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,001.01 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,278.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,538.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

