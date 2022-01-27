Credit Suisse AG Has $109.63 Million Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NICE were worth $109,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NICE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,312,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in NICE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NICE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NICE by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $235.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.42. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.08.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

