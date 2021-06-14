Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS): Price Up $0.02 (0.14)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CS

At the time of this writing, CS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.11%) from the hour prior. CS has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on CS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, CS ranks 88th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CS’s price is up $0.02 (0.14%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CS has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CS’s price action over the past 90 days.