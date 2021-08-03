Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS): Price Up $0.06 (0.55)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.34)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CS

Currently, CS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.34%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CS ranks 53rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

CS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CS’s price is up $0.06 (0.55%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 200 day changed directions on CS; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Credit Suisse Group Ag’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CS: Daily RSI Analysis CS’s RSI now stands at 100.

CS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For CS News Traders

Investors and traders in CS may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

MOVES-Credit Suisse poaches HSBC’s fintech banker to revamp FIG franchise – memo

Credit Suisse has hired HSBC banker Orazio Tarda to bolster its financial services coverage and beef up its senior ranks after a swathe of departures, investigations and divisional reshuffles. Italian-born Tarda will become the Swiss lender’s global co-head of fintech, according to a memo seen by Reuters, after leading HSBC’s fintech franchise since 2018 in a career spanning 16 years at the bank. Tarda will also join Credit Suisse’s client advisory group in Europe, the Middle East and Africa as part of the bank’s efforts to increase M&A revenue and market share.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market