Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €90.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.44 ($157.32).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €49.67 ($56.44) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €38.75 ($44.03) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($161.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €105.17.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories