Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.79.

Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,407,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,840. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.03 and a 12-month high of C$16.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

