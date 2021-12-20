Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. Raymond James set a C$47.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.26.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$42.38. 434,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,659. The stock has a market cap of C$29.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$23.31 and a 12-month high of C$45.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.63.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

