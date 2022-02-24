Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CRDO opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

