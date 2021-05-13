Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG): Price Down $-0.13 (-3.12)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.08 (-1.95)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CPG

At the moment, CPG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-1.95%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CPG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 200 hour changed directions on CPG; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CPG ranks 66th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

CPG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CPG’s price is down $-0.13 (-3.12%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as CPG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Crescent Point Energy Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

